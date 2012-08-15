There's A rumour Going Around That Microsoft's Surface Tablet Will Cost Just $199

Photo: AP

When Microsoft unveiled its first tablet, the Surface, in June, it gave us all the juicy details except for one thing: the price.According to an anonymous tipster on Engadget, Microsoft may launch the Surface starting at a very attractive $199. That’s the same price as Amazon’s Kindle Fire and Google’s excellent Nexus 7.



But as nice as a $199 tablet sounds, how likely is it that Microsoft will price it so low?

Microsoft is keeping quiet for now. A company spokesperson told us today that he couldn’t comment on the rumour. Microsoft’s official statement on Surface pricing says that the tablet will be priced comparably to other tablets with ARM processors.

Still, that could mean anything. The iPad, Nexus 7, and several other Android-powered tablets run on ARM processors. And they’re priced anywhere from $199 to $829. So it’s still technically possible that Engadget’s tipster is correct and the Surface will start at $199.

On the other hand, there aren’t any other major 10-inch tablets priced at $199, so it’s more likely Microsoft is shooting for the $400 to $500 range.

In short, we think it’d be a huge deal if Microsoft took the plunge and offered its entry-level tablet for just $199, but we’re doubtful it’ll come to that.

