Microsoft Rolls Out New Round of Bing Ads Early

Ad Age Digital DigitalNext MediaWork Microsoft has moved up the release of the next round of ads touting its new search engine, Bing, because it “realised that the market would be receptive to our product messages sooner than expected.”



Though the first TV commercial broke only yesterday, consumers can expect to start seeing follow-up spots airing as soon as tomorrow. The next batch of ads — collectively dubbed “Syndrome” — continue the theme of “search overload” but present the idea humorously, a far cry from the overly dramatic “Manifesto” spot that kicked off the estimated $100 million marketing campaign from WPP agency JWT.



