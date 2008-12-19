Microsoft Rolls Back Hated Hotmail Changes (MSFT)

Back in September, Microsoft (MSFT) introduced a series of “improvements” to hotmail.com that were largely panned by users. By now, web companies should be used to histrionic responses to any change in a service people are used to, but the Hotmail complaints were different: The new ad layout made it so people couldn’t read their emails.



It took a few months, but Microsoft has bowed to users’ wishes and rolled back the changes.

Another baby step in the right direction from the always-being-overhauled Microsoft online team. According to a November report, Microsoft’s Hotmail is still the market leader in webmail with 283 million users, ahead of Yahoo’s (YHOO) 274 million subscribers and Gmail’s (GOOG) 113 million users.

