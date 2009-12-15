Microsoft Rips Off Twitter Ripoff

Add one to the growing file of wacky Chinese knockoffs: Microsoft China appears to have totally ripped off Plurk, a Twitter clone that’s apparently popular in Asia. As this screenshot shows, Microsoft’s Plurk clone is very close in design to Plurk. And as Plurk points out in a blog post, the code is suspiciously similar as well.



