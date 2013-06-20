Microsoft Pulls A 180 And Removes The Restrictions From The New Xbox That Video Game Fans Revolted Against

Microsoft is getting rid of controversial DRM restrictions it announced last month at the unveiling of the Xbox One.



Microsoft will no longer require the Xbox One to have an Internet connection to play offline games, Don Mattrick, president of Microsoft’s Interactive Entertainment Business, said Wednesday in a statement on Microsoft’s Xbox Wire blog.

“After a one-time system set-up with a new Xbox One, you can play any disc based game without ever connecting online again,” Mattrick said in the statement.

Xbox One was originally supposed to phone home to Microsoft’s servers every 24 hours to make sure it wasn’t running pirated games, but Microsoft is backing off this position after a backlash from angry customers.

“There is no 24 hour connection requirement and you can take your Xbox One anywhere you want and play your games, just like on Xbox 360,” Mattrick said in the statement.

Microsoft also irritated Xbox users by slapping restrictions on loaning and giving away games to to friends. It’s getting rid of these much despised rules, too.

“There will be no limitations to using and sharing games, it will work just as it does today on Xbox 360,” Mattrick said.

