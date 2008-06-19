Microsoft Reveals Post-Yahoo Plan To Kill Google

Steve Ballmer’s a mathematician, right? So here are how-to-kill-Google equations he ran:



Plan A: Buy Yahoo and Somehow Retain Employees. Cost: $50 Billion

Plan B: Buy Yahoo’s Search Business And Invest in Company. Cost: $9 Billion

Plan C: Hire Every Valuable Employee at Yahoo as They Quit. Cost: < $100 Million

Microsoft has now officially launched Plan C. Ad below coming to a Valley publication near you:

