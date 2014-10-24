Microsoft Reveals Total Xbox Sales For Last Quarter

Carlos Barrio/Reuters Xbox sales grew 102% in Q1.

Microsoft reported Q1 earnings on Thursday, and it’s looking pretty good for the company across the board.

The company said that total Xbox console sales were 2.4 million, growing 102%. However, Microsoft didn’t specify how many were Xbox 360s and how many were Xbox Ones.

It also noted that the Xbox One was released in 28 new markets.

We don’t know yet how that compares with Microsoft’s biggest competitor, Sony, and its PlayStation consoles. Sony will release its earnings next week.

NPD reported that in September, and for the past nine months in a row, the PlayStation 4 was the top-selling console, according to GameSpot.

Xbox sales booming could be in part because of a free-game promotion Microsoft was offering with new Xbox One purchases.

