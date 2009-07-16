Microsoft To Open Retail Stores Near Apple Stores

Microsoft (MSFT) plans to open some of its first retail stores near Apple (AAPL) stores, ZDNet reports.

Microsoft COO Kevin Turner mentioned this during his keynote at Microsoft’s Worldwide Partner Conference today.

“And stay tuned, because we’re going to have some retail stores opened up that are opened up right next door to Apple stores this fall,” he said, according to CNET. “Stay tuned, just stay tuned.”

A Microsoft representative confirmed the statement to CNET:

“As we progress on our retail strategy there willbe scenarios where we have stores in proximity to Apple. We are on track to open stores in the Fall time frame.”

This is smart, and makes sense. Considering many Apple stores are located in malls and in affluent shopping neighborhoods, it’s no surprise that Microsoft would choose to open its stores in similar locations.

