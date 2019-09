Microsoft (MSFT) just posted two photos of its new retail construction sites on its Twitter account. The company says it is hiring for both locations. These photos, of course, don’t tell us much about what the store interiors will look like.



Here’s its store in Scottsdale, Ariz.:

Here is its store in Mission Viejo, Calif.:

