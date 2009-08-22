Microsoft Stores Will Only Hire You If You Can Lift 75 Pounds

Either Microsoft (MSFT) plans to sell rocks at its retail stores or it expects customers to buy a few desktops, Xboxes, and store fixtures all at once.



The company is recruiting associates for its retail stores, and the ability to lift heavy weights is one of the requirements applicants must fulfil, TechFlash points out:

“Lifting/carrying 75 pounds (loading and unloading all those great products and carrying purchases out for our customers will be required!)”

Not interested? How about the Store Manager post? It requires lifting only 50 pounds.

