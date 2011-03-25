Microsoft's Windows Phone Update "Schedule" Is Useless

Microsoft had some problems getting its first Windows Phone update out the door, and customers were angry.



For its second update, which adds copy and paste and a bunch of other improvements, Microsoft is giving anxious customers a chart that tells them what’s going on with the update on their phone.

Unfortunately, it’s not very useful. It has no dates, only vague terms. Check out the chart for the U.S. here:

Photo: Microsoft

Scheduling means that the operator has finished testing it and Microsoft is now getting ready to push it out. This phase “typically lasts less than 10 days,” says Microsoft.

“Testing” means that the operator is still testing it.

So far, no phone in the U.S. has reached the third phase, “Delivering update.”

The international chart is too big to duplicate here, but shows that the update is a bit further along overseas — about half of the operators are delivering the update.

Microsoft’s business customers are (sadly) accustomed to this kind of vague information about future releases. Product groups often don’t want to make specific date commitments in case they miss them. So they respond with things like roadmaps that don’t include any dates in the future, only vague time frames.

In this case, the problem is a little different: Microsoft can rush like crazy to get an update done, but it’s up to carriers to push the update over the air to the phone.

This is very different from Apple’s model with the iPhone, where all updates are delivered through iTunes on Apple’s schedule.

