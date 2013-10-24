MICROSOFT PR HITS BACK AT APPLE: The IPad Is Just Trying To Catch Up With The Surface

AP Tim Cook in front a sign he used to tease Microsoft’s direction.

Apple took a number of shots at Microsoft at its iPad event, both in words and in action.

Now, Microsoft is hitting back. Communications chief Frank X. Shaw wrote a blog post accusing Apple of playing catch-up with Microsoft and its Surface tablet.

Shaw focused on Apple’s decision to start bundling iWork with iPads. iWork is Apple’s productivity software for spreadsheets, presentations, and word processing. It’s Apple’s answer to Microsoft’s Office.

Lots of people started talking about how this was a big threat to Microsoft, and its Office franchise which isn’t even on the iPad.

Shaw disagrees. First, he notes that Office is already bundled in with the Surface, so Apple is just following Microsoft’s lead. Then, he says the iPad isn’t any good for trying to do work, and this is Apple trying to chase the Surface.

“Since iWork has never gotten much traction, and was already priced like an afterthought, it’s hardly that surprising or significant a move,” says Shaw. “And it doesn’t change the fact that it’s much harder to get work done on a device that lacks precision input and a desktop for true side-by-side multitasking.”

He later adds, “When I see Apple drop the price of their struggling, lightweight productivity apps, I don’t see a shot across our bow, I see an attempt to play catch up.”

He also responded to Apple CEO Tim Cook insulting Microsoft’s Surface strategy. On stage Cook said, “They are confused … They chased after netbooks. Now they are trying to make PCs into tablets and tablets into PCs. Who knows what they will do next?”

Shaw responded to that by saying, Microsoft was making life easier for users. They no long have to carry around a laptop and a PC. It’s all in one device.

He also says making the iPad is easy. Making the Surface is hard.

“Let’s be clear — helping folks kill time on a tablet is relatively easy. Give them books, music, videos and games, and they’ll figure out the rest. Pretty much all tablets do that.

“But helping people be productive on a tablet is a little trickier. It takes an understanding of how people actually work, how they get things done, and how to best support the way they do things already.”

Here’s the full post from Shaw:

I’m still over in Abu Dhabi, where the only thing hotter than the weather are the new Windows devices unveiled by Nokia this week. I have to say, I’m really excited for a 1080p Lumia with a third column on my start screen so I can keep a close eye on more people, more news, more stuff. Of course, even with the 720p display I’m using right now, I could easily spot some coverage today that needs to be corrected. Seems like the RDF (Reality Distortion Field) typically generated by an Apple event has extended beyond Cupertino. So let me try to clear some things up. Note: If you are the TL;DR type, let me cut to the chase. Surface and Surface 2 both includeOffice, the world’s most popular, most powerful productivity software for free and are priced below both the iPad 2 and iPad Air respectively. Making Apple’s decision to build the price of their less popular and less powerful iWork into their tablets not a very big (or very good) deal. Since we launched the Surface line of tablets last year, one of the themes we’ve consistently used to talk about them is that they are a terrific blend of productivity and entertainment in one lightweight, affordable package. In fact, we’re confident that they offer the best combination of those capabilities available on the market today. That’s not an accident, it’s exactly what we set out to design. We saw too many people carrying two devices around (one for work and one for play) and dealing with the excess cost, weight and complexity that “dual carrying” entails. We believed that there was another, better way: A tablet built to offer great touch-based entertainment activities combined with a productivity powerhouse that helps people crank through the stuff they have to get done before they watch zombies or flick birds. That’s what Surface is. A single, simple, affordable device that helps you both lean in and kick back. Let’s be clear — helping folks kill time on a tablet is relatively easy. Give them books, music, videos and games, and they’ll figure out the rest. Pretty much all tablets do that. But helping people be productive on a tablet is a little trickier. It takes an understanding of how people actually work, how they get things done, and how to best support the way they do things already. The good news is that Microsoft understands how people work better than anyone else on the planet. We created the personal computing revolution by giving people around the world a low-cost, powerful, easy-to-use device that helped them accomplish an unbelievable array of tasks. And together, Windows and Office ended up reaching every corner of the globe and powering every academic institution, industry and profession. Of course both Windows and Office are evolving all the time — to reflect the way people work today — more social, more mobile and connected through the cloud. We literally wrote the book on getting things done. And that’s how we knew that Surface needed to include three things to help people do their best work: 1. The gold standard in productivity software — Office. 2. Faster and more precise input methods like keyboard/trackpad. 3. The ability to use apps and documents side by side, allowing the comparisons, analysis and synthesis that happens frequently during content creation. That’s what we delivered. And it’s why the Surface is the most productive tablet you can buy today. We also knew that it would make our competitors take notice. That as consumers got a taste of devices that could really help them get things done, they would see alternatives as being more limited. And so it’s not surprising that we see other folks now talking about how much “work” you can get done on their devices. Adding watered down productivity apps. Bolting on aftermarket input devices. All in an effort to convince people that their entertainment devices are really work machines. In that spirit, Apple announced yesterday that they were dropping their fees on their “iWork” suite of apps. Now, since iWork has never gotten much traction, and was already priced like an afterthought, it’s hardly that surprising or significant a move. And it doesn’t change the fact that it’s much harder to get work done on a device that lacks precision input and a desktop for true side-by-side multitasking. But you wouldn’t know that from reading some of the coverage I’ve read today. Perhaps attendees at Apple’s event were required to work on iOS devices that don’t allow them to have two windows open for side-by-side comparisons, so let me help them out by highlighting the following facts: • The Surface and Surface 2 are less expensive than the iPad 2 and iPad Air respectively, and yet offer more storage, both onboard and in the cloud. • … come with full versions of Office 2013, including Outlook, not non-standard, non-cross-platform, imitation apps that can’t share docs with the rest of the world. • … offer additional native productivity enhancing capabilities like kickstands, USB ports, SD card slots and multiple keyboard options. • … include interfaces for opening multiple windows, either side by side or layered to fit the way most people actually work. So, when I see Apple drop the price of their struggling, lightweight productivity apps, I don’t see a shot across our bow, I see an attempt to play catch up. I think they, like others, are waking up to the fact that we’ve built a better solution for people everywhere, who are getting things done from anywhere, and who don’t have hard lines between their personal and professional lives. People who want a single, simple, affordable device with the power and flexibility to enhance and support their whole day. :)

