LIVE: Here come Microsoft's earnings

Ashley Stewart
GettyMicrosoft CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft will report its fiscal Q1 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday.

The tech giant will provide updates to closely-watched areas of its business, especially its Azure cloud business, which consistently drives revenue growth.

Here’s what Wall Street is expecting:

  • Fiscal Q1 Revenue: $US32.3 billion, up nearly 11 per cent from the year-ago period
  • Fiscal Q1 EPS (adjusted): $US1.24 per share

We’ll be covering Microsoft’s results live so hit refresh or click here for the latest updates.

