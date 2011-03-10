Microsoft Replaces Office Marketing Head

Photo: Microsoft

Chris Capossela, Microsoft’s senior vice president in charge of marketing for Office and related products, is moving to a new job, Geekwire has found out.Capossela has been in the role since 2004, staying through three different Business Division leaders, and was considered a candidate to replace Stephen Elop when he left to lead Nokia last fall.



But the job went to Kurt DelBene, another Office veteran with a more technical background. CEO Steve Ballmer has recently said that he wants more technical people in leadership positions.

Office 2010, released last summer, has been a hit for the company, helping it beat Wall Street’s expectations in each of the last two quarters, particularly because of strong sales to consumers.

Capossela will reportedly stick around at the company, but his new role hasn’t been announced. But there has recently been a shakeup in Microsoft’s cloud computing leadership — Microsoft Online (which includes Office 365) leader Dave Thompson announced he was leaving in January, and Satya Nadella recently replaced veteran Bob Muglia as Thompson’s boss — so Capossela may be making a move to that part of the company.

Capossela is being replaced by Kirk Koenigsbauer, who handled marketing for SharePoint, Lync (Communications Server) and Exchange.

Microsoft tends to conduct reorganizations in the spring, ahead of the end of its fiscal year, so more changes are likely.

