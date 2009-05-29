Microsoft Replaces Blank 'Bing' Screen With Crappy Logo

About an hour after Microsoft launched its new search engine, ‘Bing’, as a blank page, it’s put up a placeholder.

For now, you can see the Bing logo, which looks more like something you’d use for a yogurt brand than a search engine. And you can see a preview video at “decisionengine.com.”

We are slightly worried that Bing commercials (or the site itself!) will employ a ‘bing’ sound. But we look forward to trying it out.

