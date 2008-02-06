Microsoft Reorg: Berkowitz Out, McAndrews New CEO of Yahoo?

The latest Microsoft (MSFT) re-org is underway, and CNET reports that Steve Berkowitz, the former head of Ask.com who was poached to save Microsoft’s online division, is out (needless to say, he didn’t save anything). Brian McAndrews, the former CEO of aQuantive and now a Microsoft senior vice president, appears to be in. Our guess, after reading several reports on the re-org, is that Brian will probably run the whole online business.

Which begs the question…is Microsoft planning to make Brian the CEO of Yahoo? It’s a safe bet that, if Microsoft proceeds with the acquisition, Jerry and Sue won’t be sticking around (well, Jerry, anyway). That leaves a hole–and if Brian’s getting the nod to run the online business, he’ll probably be the one eventually tapped to run Yahoo.

More observations:

Thus officially begins the executive guessing game that will define much of the deal purgatory for the next year. (All the more reason for Jerry and Steve to work out a simpler, quicker deal)

The dizzying array of groups, divisions, brands, strategies, businesses, and managers whose names have surfaced in just this latest reorg gives a taste of the byzantine bureaucracy that Yahoo (no stranger to bureaucracy) may soon be joining. This isn’t Microsoft’s fault (it already has 80,000 employees). It is, however, another reason why the online division should be a stand-alone company.

