Developers: Start Making Kinect Apps Now!

Photo: Microsoft

Microsoft has officially released its SDK for the Kinect, allowing developers to create their own motion-controlled apps.Since the Kinect’s launch last year, hackers have come up with a ton of cool ways to use it. There’s everything from using the Kinect to control Super Mario Brothers to making crazy interactive shadow puppets.



Now that the SDK is open to everyone, we should start seeing some really interesting apps.

If you’re a developer, you can download the SDK here. (Windows only for now.)

