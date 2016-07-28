Microsoft just released an iPhone app it says takes better photos than Apple's camera

Microsoft is trying to make the iPhone’s camera better.

Microsoft Research announced a new app for the Apple iPhone on Wednesday that uses artificial intelligence to take better photos. It’s called Microsoft Pix. “It puts the skill of a professional photographer in your pocket,” Microsoft researchers wrote.

The Microsoft Pix user interface is simple — almost too simple. It doesn’t have any modes or settings. Instead, it lets the computational power of the phone identify the best settings for exposure, focus, and even the exact second to take the photo.

The app even has facial recognition technology that is used so the camera app won’t take a photo if the subject’s eyes are closed. It automatically takes photos in burst mode and then chooses the best single photo from the batch, deleting the rest.

Microsoft Pix also has built in-algorithms that correct for shaky hands and can turn a photo or video into a looping GIF.

The result, according to Microsoft? Better pictures with sharper focus and clearer colour.

Microsoft Pix is free for iPhones and can be downloaded now.

WATCH HOW IT WORKS:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

