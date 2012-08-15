Look How Gorgeous Microsoft's Dropbox Alternative Is

Today Microsoft revealed a brand new site for it’s personal cloud storage storage service, SkyDrive.



For those not familiar, SkyDrive allows you to store your files, photos, and documents in the cloud. It’s very similar to other popular services like Dropbox, SugarSync, and Google Drive. Microsoft will give you 7 GB of storage to start off with, but you can pay for more.

The new site borrows from the tile-based Windows 8 and Windows Phone operating system design, which ties the products together nicely. Microsoft has also updated the SkyDrive apps for iPhone and Windows Phone and launched a new one for Android.

We took the new SkyDrive for a spin today. Keep reading to see what’s new.

