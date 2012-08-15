Look How Gorgeous Microsoft's Dropbox Alternative Is

Kevin Smith
skydrive for android

Today Microsoft revealed a brand new site for it’s personal cloud storage storage service, SkyDrive.

For those not familiar, SkyDrive allows you to store your files, photos, and documents in the cloud. It’s very similar to other popular services like Dropbox, SugarSync, and Google Drive. Microsoft will give you 7 GB of storage to start off with, but you can pay for more.

The new site borrows from the tile-based Windows 8 and Windows Phone operating system design, which ties the products together nicely. Microsoft has also updated the SkyDrive apps for iPhone and Windows Phone and launched a new one for Android.

We took the new SkyDrive for a spin today. Keep reading to see what’s new.

The new SkyDrive.com will be available within the next 24 hours. You'll need a Windows Live account to set your SkyDrive up.

SkyDrive 's new icons will resemble the Windows 8 'tile' theme.

Here is what the old SkyDrive site looked like. Pretty similar to Hotmail.

This is what the revamped site will look like. We love how visual the app is and how it looks very similar to Windows 8.

The revamped site gives users more control over folders, making it easier to organise files.

Here is Microsoft's SkyDrive app for iOS. Tap top open.

Sign in with your account.

It's easy to access files, share them, and even upload directly from your device.

A few settings. We love how Microsoft gives users 7GB for free compared to 2GB from Dropbox.

Here is a look at the Android app. Microsoft said it will be released in a few weeks

Now check this out...

