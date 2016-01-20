Microsoft is recalling chargers for some of its Surface tablets because they could catch fire

Microsoft is set to recall the chargers for the Surface Pro, Surface Pro 2, and Surface Pro 3 due to concerns about safety.

Microsoft issued a statement to Channel Economics confirming that the company would announce on Friday that the chargers were being recalled.

Business Insider has reached out to Microsoft to confirm the recall.

“As a result of damage caused by AC power cords being wound too tightly, twisted or pinched over an extended period of time, a very small proportion of Surface Pro customers have reported issues with their AC power cord,” a spokesperson said.

“We will be releasing details of how customers can obtain a free replacement cable shortly,” the statement continued.

According to Channel Economics, any chargers that are “sharply or repeatedly bent… [or] tightly wrapped” could overheat and pose a fire risk.

Any Surface device purchased before July 15 2015 will be eligible for a new charging cable, according to Channel Economics. The newest Surface devices, the Pro 4 and Book, are not affected.

Microsoft is reportedly building a dedicated website for the recall, through which new charging cables will be issued. Customers are being told to throw away the old cables.

NOW WATCH: The wings of this Airbus plane can bend way more than you thought possible



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.