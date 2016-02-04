Microsoft is recalling 2 million laptop chargers because 56 caught fire

Microsoft The Surface Pro 3.

Microsoft is starting its recall of Surface chargers after the company received 56 complaints that the chargers had overheated or caught fire, the BBC reports.

The company announced the recall in January, but it wasn’t public at the time how many users complained. Microsoft also received five reports of electric shocks, according to the BBC.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission is advising anyone who has an affected charger — bought before March 2015 in the US and Canada or July everywhere else — to unplug it and wait for a new one from Microsoft.

“As a result of damage caused by AC power cords being wound too tightly, twisted or pinched over an extended period of time, a very small proportion of Surface Pro customers have reported issues with their AC power cord,” said Microsoft in a statement issued in January.

Users who own a Surface Pro, Pro 2, or Pro 3 are advised to check their chargers. The newer Surface Pro 4 and Book are not affected.

Microsoft has set up a website dedicated to the recall where users can receive a new charger.

