Microsoft Ready To Buy Ask.com?

IAC (IACI) boss Barry Diller basically put Ask.com on the market during yesterday’s earnings call. And as Reuters notes, there’s no more likely buyer — or outsourcing partner — than Microsoft (MSFT).

Why?

It’s willing to buy search share, and Ask.com’s 3-4% is as good as any.

Buying Ask.com would be bad news for Google, which handles paid search for Ask.com.

It has the cash.

Yahoo — which is handing search over to Microsoft — won’t buy it.

Neither will Google.

So will we see a deal sooner than later? It’s not far-fetched if the price is right — or if the companies can make an outsourcing deal happen.

