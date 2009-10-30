Microsoft Ready To Buy Ask.com?

Dan Frommer
IAC (IACI) boss Barry Diller basically put Ask.com on the market during yesterday’s earnings call. And as Reuters notes, there’s no more likely buyer — or outsourcing partner — than Microsoft (MSFT).

Why?

  • It’s willing to buy search share, and Ask.com’s 3-4% is as good as any.
  • Buying Ask.com would be bad news for Google, which handles paid search for Ask.com.
  • It has the cash.
  • Yahoo — which is handing search over to Microsoft — won’t buy it.
  • Neither will Google.

So will we see a deal sooner than later? It’s not far-fetched if the price is right — or if the companies can make an outsourcing deal happen.

