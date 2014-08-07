Microsoft Offers Free Windows Phones To Get Chinese Employees To Quit

Nokia Beijing Nokia factory

To entice some of its Chinese Nokia workers to quit, Microsoft will offer them a free Nokia Lumia phone, reports Marketwatch.

While it’s not unusual for companies to offer employees some sort of package to volunteer for a layoff, this prize is little unusual. This is the low-end affordable phone that sells for about $US130 (800 yuan). The high-end Nokia phone is the Lumia 930 and that’s the one with the to-die-for camera.

Microsoft is reportedly giving away up to 300 Nokia 630 Lumia phones a day, first come first served, to those who offer to quit.

The cuts are part of Microsoft’s unprecedented 18,000-employee layoff, mostly from Nokia. The company is cutting about 4,700 Nokia jobs in China, leaving only about 300 Chinese Nokia workers on the payroll, Marketwatch had previously reported.

The cuts sparked some protests from workers in China earlier this week.

We understand from a source that most of the Nokia cuts are coming from the feature phone side of the house, as Microsoft has no interest in keeping Nokia’s non-Windows Phone business. And its Chinese facilities are some of the oldest in Nokia’s fleet, according to Nokia.

So we’re not clear that these people are the ones actually building this phone, then being offered one as a prize to leave their jobs. But as The Verge’s Tom Warren points out, it seems like it.

Microsoft declined comment.

