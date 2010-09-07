Microsoft Quietly Starts Advertising Windows Phone 7

Microsoft’s marketing for Windows Phone 7 is off to a quiet start. The first ad for the upcoming mobile operating system was played before a film event in London last Friday.



A Microsoft soft rep tells us the ad was inspired by the opening sequence to Lawrence of Arabia, since it was being played before a “secret-cinema” event in London. It’s a pretty low-budget ad, so we didn’t even think it was legit at first.

It is legit, and it promises Microsoft is bringing a mobile revolution to the people.

See Also: Let’s Be Honest: Microsoft’s Mobile Business Is A Fantasy



