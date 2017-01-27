LIVE: Microsoft earnings

Microsoft is reporting earnings after the bell today. Follow along here.

Wall Street is expecting:

Earnings per share of $0.79 on an adjusted basis

on an adjusted basis Revenue of $25.28 billion on an adjusted basis, which would be down nearly 2% year-on-year.

Investors are especially looking to see growth in the company’s crucial cloud computing businesses, as the Microsoft Azure cloud continues to gain ground on the leading $10 billion Amazon Web Services juggernaut. That’s important, as the company’s revenue from traditional businesses like Windows and Office continues to stagnate.

When Microsoft last reported earnings in October 2016, the strength of its cloud business propelled the company’s stock to an all-time high.

We’ll be covering the results as they cross the wire. So refresh this page or click here for more updates.

Visit Markets Insider for constantly updated market quotes for individual stocks, ETFs, indices, commodities and currencies traded around the world. Go Now!

NOW WATCH: These apps for your iPhone are better than the ones Apple makes



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.