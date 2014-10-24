LIVE: MICROSOFT BEATS EXPECTATIONS

Jay Yarow

Microsoft earnings are out!

It looks pretty good. The company beat on the top and bottom line:

  • EPS: $US0.54 versus expectations of $US0.49
  • Revenue: $US23.2 billion versus expectations of $US22.02 billion

In immediate reaction to the news, the stock is up 2% after hours. We expect that will change as investors digest the news.

Here are Microsoft’s bullet points from the report:

Screen Shot 2014 10 23 at 4.09.00 PMMicrosoft

We’re reading through the release now…

This post is being updated as we go. Click here for the latest, or just refresh your page.

