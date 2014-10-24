LIVE: MICROSOFT BEATS EXPECTATIONS

Microsoft earnings are out!

It looks pretty good. The company beat on the top and bottom line:

EPS: $US0.54 versus expectations of $US0.49

In immediate reaction to the news, the stock is up 2% after hours. We expect that will change as investors digest the news.

Here are Microsoft’s bullet points from the report:

