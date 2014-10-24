LIVE: MICROSOFT BEATS EXPECTATIONS

Microsoft earnings are out!
It looks pretty good. The company beat on the top and bottom line:
- EPS: $US0.54 versus expectations of $US0.49
- Revenue: $US23.2 billion versus expectations of $US22.02 billion
In immediate reaction to the news, the stock is up 2% after hours. We expect that will change as investors digest the news.
Here are Microsoft’s bullet points from the report:
We’re reading through the release now…
This post is being updated as we go. Click here for the latest, or just refresh your page.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.