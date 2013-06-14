Microsoft Is So Sure You'll Like Windows 8 If You Try It That It's Invading A Best Buy Store Near You

If you’re sure you wouldn’t like Windows 8 or Windows Phone 8 that simply means you haven’t tried them, Microsoft believes.



So, starting in late June, Microsoft will be carving out space inside 600 Best Buy stores in the US and Canada and using it as a showcase for Windows 8 PCs and tablets, as well as smartphones, software and the Xbox.

There will even be a special display area just for Microsoft’s Surface tablet.

In a Thursday blog post, Microsoft CMO Chris Capossela described these “Windows Stores” as “a department-level takeover” inside Best Buy locations.

Microsoft is also training 1,2000 Best Buy employees on the ins and outs of its products.

We’ll see if this scheme actually helps Microsoft. Many Best Buy stores have had Microsoft’s Surface tablets on display since December. The tablet has also been available through Staples.

But presentation counts for something. So having a flashy area that shows Microsoft’s wares off to their best is probably worth a shot.

