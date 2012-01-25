Microsoft Pulls The Plug On Another Annual Event In Vegas

Photo: www.flickr.com

Does Microsoft have something against the city of Las Vegas?Late last year, Microsoft announced that 2012 would be its last year keynoting the Consumer Electronics Show, which takes place in Sin City every January.



Now, it’s also pulling the plug on MIX, an annual conference for developers that Microsoft has held in Vegas for the last six years.

The change probably has nothing to do with the location, and more to do with Microsoft’s shifting priorities.

MIX was originally focused on Microsoft’s Web technologies, particularly Silverlight and Internet Explorer. But Microsoft also used it to introduce the developer platform for Windows Phone in 2009, as that platform was based on Silverlight.

But with Windows 8, Microsoft is no longer thinking of Web development as a separate discipline from Windows development. Developers can create apps for the Windows 8 Metro interface — that’s the colourful interface designed for touch screens, like tablets — by using Web-standard technologies such as HTML5 and Javascript.

The Web is becoming the desktop, in other words.

MIX also took place every year whether Microsoft had any major product announcements coming or not. Historically, Microsoft would schedule a Professional Developers Conference (PDC) ahead of major new product releases — particularly new betas of Windows — but skip it in other years. In 2011, the BUILD conference took the place of the PDC, and Microsoft used it to give a preview of Windows 8.

So now it looks like BUILD will be the developer conference for Microsofties, and will probably happen only when and if Microsoft needs it.

