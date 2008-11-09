Microsoft Pulls Plug On Windows 3.1 (MSFT): Windows 3.1?

The end of an era: On November 1, Microsoft (MSFT) officially stopped issuing licenses for the Windows 3.x line, the first version of Microsoft’s graphical OS anyone actually used.



We had no idea anyone was still using Windows 3.1, let alone buying it.. But if 3.1 was around for this long, we’re hoping Microsoft will keep extending XP’s life for a few more years, until we can leapfrog Vista and get to Windows 7.

We doubt anyone will be buying copies of Vista 10 years from now.

