Microsoft Pulls KIN Ad With Sexting In It

Microsoft will not be selling its new social phones by surreptitiously endorsing sexting.



Last week, Consumer Reports said an ad for Microsoft KIN phones came “uncomfortably close to advocating sexting.” The ad showed a young man take a picture of his chest under his shirt. He then appeared to send it to a young lady.

Microsoft seems to have agreed with Consumer Reports assessment, saying the ad “did not come across in the spirit with which it was intended.” So Microsoft will pull the ad.

A Microsoft spokesperson tells Consumer Reports, “Microsoft takes the issue of sexting very seriously and it was never our intent to promote it in any way.”

See Also: Meet Microsoft’s New Social Phones KIN 1, KIN 2

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.