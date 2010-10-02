Microsoft Names Andy Lees President Of Mobile, Promotes Two Other Execs

Andy Lees

Microsoft just announced three big promotions.Andy Lees is being elevated to president of the mobile division. He was previously SVP of mobile.



Don Mattrick is now president of Interactive Entertainment Business, aka gaming/Xbox. He was also an SVP.

Robbie Bach had been the president of the mobile and gaming divisions. Once he left, Microsoft decided to separate the mobile and gaming divisions.

It’s slightly surprising that Lees is getting the bump in title. We were under the impression he’d have to prove Windows Phone 7 a success first. We’ll take this as a vote of confidence in Windows Phone 7.

Microsoft also announced Kurt DelBene is now president of the Microsoft Office division. He gets the promotion after previous boss Stephen Elop left the company to run Nokia.

Kirill Tatarinov will be running Microsoft Business Solutions (MBS), which reports direct to Steve Ballmer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.