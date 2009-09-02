Microsoft Promises New Phones On Oct. 6

Microsoft says it will launch new smartphones running Windows Mobile 6.5 on Oct. 6.



This is a slightly improved version of its mobile operating system, but nothing that Apple, RIM, or other rivals would worry about.

We’re much more interested in whatever Microsoft has in store for Windows Mobile 7, which should ship some time next year.

Microsoft says AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint have all committed to Windows Mobile 6.5, as have manufacturers HP, HTC, LG, Samsung, and Toshiba.

Notably absent: Motorola, which is now putting its muscle behind Google’s Android operating system. Motorola will unveil new Android-powered phones next week.

