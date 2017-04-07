This is why you should (or shouldn't) buy an Xbox now instead of waiting for the souped-up 'Project Scorpio'

Matt Weinberger/Business Insider The Xbox One S (above) with the original Xbox One (below)

Last August, Microsoft launched the Xbox One S: A leaner, meaner update to 2013’s original Xbox One console that packs a little extra juice into a 40% smaller shell.

It’s a huge step over the original Xbox One in just about every way. Normally, I’d say you should buy it without reservation.

But at last year’s E3 video game conference, Microsoft made the extremely atypical move of pre-announcing a new, mysterious Xbox console, codenamed “Project Scorpio,” to be launched in the holiday of 2017. We finally learned the first real details of Project Scorpio on Thursday.

Project Scorpio is promised to be “the most powerful console ever,” bringing a lot more graphical horsepower to the table. We don’t know what it looks like, what it will cost, or which games are coming to it, but we do know that it will deliver ultra-high definition gaming in full 4K resolution, among other graphical feats.

That leaves people considering getting an Xbox with a difficult choice: Buy an Xbox now, and risk being left in the cold when Project Scorpio comes out later this year? Or wait for more details on Project Scorpio but miss out on games in the interim?

Here’s what you need to know when choosing between buying an Xbox One S now versus Project Scorpio later.

Don’t sweat it too much

Seriously, don’t stress out here: Microsoft has promised that Project Scorpio and the Xbox One will share a games library.

That means it will play all your Xbox One games, past, present, and future. It will also play those select two hundred-plus Xbox 360 games that are currently playable on the Xbox One. All your Xbox One controllers will still work with it, too.

Microsoft Our very fleeting first glimpse at Project Scorpio.

And Microsoft has given strong indications that any games for Project Scorpio will also work with all models of the Xbox One. We don’t know exactly how that will work, but Microsoft has hinted that certain newer games simply won’t look as good when played on an older console.

So no matter which Xbox One you choose to buy, there’s still going to be a steady stream of games. You won’t be left in the cold. Plus, Microsoft is pushing a new initiative where buying a copy of an Xbox One game will also net you a copy for Windows 10, so you’ll be able to play wherever you’d like, on either PC or console.

“No one gets left behind,” said Xbox boss Phil Spencer when Project Scorpio was announced.

That said…

Lookin’ good

Even going on the few details we have available, Project Scorpio definitely has the major edge in graphical horsepower: To judge by Microsoft’s specs, it’s six times as powerful as the original Xbox One.

What this means for you is that you’ll be able to play (certain) games in full, glorious, “true” 4K/UltraHD resolution, the next huge step up from our modern and more common HD technologies. And in general, it will be able to support yet more gorgeous graphical effects than we see on the modern Xbox One.

That also means Project Scorpio has enough juice to support high-end virtual reality headsets, like Facebook’s Oculus Rift. And while Microsoft hasn’t specifically announced Oculus Rift support, the two companies are tight enough that it seems like a safe bet something is in the works.

NX Gamer/YouTube This example shot from ‘Rise of the Tomb Raider’ shows off a standard dynamic range versus high dynamic range displays.

The Xbox One S supports 4K/UltraHD, too, but only for movie playback from specially-marked Blu-Ray discs, not for games. That said, it does support high-dynamic range, or HDR, a technology for displaying super-vivid colours that Business Insider’s own Antonio Villas-Boas thinks is actually better and more noticeable than UltraHD.

Of course, if you don’t have a cutting-edge 4K/UltraHD TV, or a $US599 Oculus Rift headset, and you don’t have any plans to get either, you won’t get the most out of Scorpio’s phenomenal cosmic power.

Which brings us to the next point…

Price is wrong

The Xbox One S is clearly the value option here, with lots of options for bundled-in games and hard drive storage space.

According to Amazon, the best-selling Xbox One S model is a $US349 configuration with 1 terabyte (as in, one thousand gigabytes) of storage, and a copy of Madden NFL 17. Other configurations include a $US399 model with 2TB of storage, or a $US299 version that comes with Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Halo 5: Guardians and 500GB of storage in a neat little package.

Meanwhile, Project Scorpio is being billed by Microsoft as a premium product, which is executive code language for “not cheap.” All of Project Scorpio’s power is going to come with a price tag, and it seems fair to assume it will cost significantly more than the Xbox One S when it launches later this year.

Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian Microsoft Xbox head Phil Spencer

If it helps, you can think of the Xbox One S as the iPhone SE of the Xbox line: Powerful enough and cheap enough to be attractive to a lot of people, but not necessarily right on the cutting edge.

So, bottom line here is that if you really need that cutting-edge aspect, and you’re already investing heavily in the world of 4K and virtual reality, waiting for Project Scorpio is the thing to do. If you don’t care about any of that stuff and just want to play the latest games for cheaper on the latest Xbox available, you can’t go wrong with the S.

