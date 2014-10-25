Microsoft's PR Boss Had A Funny Response To Google's Big News

AP Google’s Sundar Pichai got a big promotion Friday.

Google dropped some big news to employees Friday.

Sundar Pichai, the executive in charge of Android and Chrome, got a promotion that makes him the boss of all of Google’s core products: search, Google+, apps, advertising, Android, Chrome, and so on.

The news of Pichai’s promotion leaked late in the afternoon when Re/code’s Kara Swisher and Liz Gannes obtained an internal memo to Google employees announcing his new role.

One Google rival, Microsoft’s PR boss Frank Shaw, reacted to the news with a subtle jab on Twitter:

I think Friday afternoons are a good time to make news.

— Frank X. Shaw (@fxshaw) October 24, 2014

To be fair, Google will probably make a formal, public announcement about Pichai’s new job soon. And Microsoft doesn’t exactly have the best track record with releasing news when people are around to pay attention. It announced the Nokia acquisition late in the evening at the end of the long Labour Day weekend last year, likely frustrating some reporters who just wanted to go to bed.

