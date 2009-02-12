- Microsoft poaches another Yahoo search veteran [BoomTown]
- Heavily-funded startups call it quits. One VC is shutting down three per week. [WSJ]
- Book authors get 63% of any Google Books revenues. [PaidContent]
- Screenshots of Twitter testing an AJAX interface [webdistortion]
- video games are your vegetables. [Reuters]
- Facebook is working on a deal to be installed on more Nokia phones [WSJ]
Photo: Daniel Panev
