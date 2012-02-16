Zynga's Advertising Revenue Increased 226%—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Zynga’s Q4 advertising revenue was $74.5 million, meaning that their revenue increased 226 per cent on a year-over-year basis. More details can be found here.



Microsoft announced plans to socialize their display ads. The tech company will launch its new “People Powered Stories” campaign—which allows them to incorporate user generated blogs, videos, and reviews into their banner ads—in April. An initial test resulted in a 6.3 per cent increase in purchase intent.

Goodby alum JD Beebe, a New York based copywriter, has started the website “Grab Some Goodby” to help some of the 200-odd laid off employees find new work.

People.com launches an iPad-optimised version of its website. Their app requires a paid subscription and only contains content found in the magazine.

Tom Florio is named the CEO of Advanstar Fashion Group.

McCann lost the Avis account to Leo Burnett. They try harder?

Omnicom’s Q4 profits increased by 10 per cent and 15 per cent for the year of 2011.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.