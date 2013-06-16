Microsoft Plans To Build 'Windows Stores' Inside Hundreds Of Best Buys

Microsoft will soon take over the entire computer department inside hundreds of Best Buy stores in North America, after announcing plans for all-new ‘Windows Stores’, eWeek reports.



The plans call for Windows Stores to showcase Microsoft hardware and software in 500 U.S. stores and 100 in Canada. The stores will launch beginning in late June through September, according to a blog post on the company’s website.

On the Windows website, Chris Capossela, Microsoft’s Chief Marketing Officer, outlined what customers could expect:

Well, unlike a lot of store-within-a-store concepts, this will actually be a department-level takeover within Best Buy stores. And they will be massive in size, up to 2,200 square feet in some locations. The other unique thing about the Windows Store is the people. There will be an additional 1,200 staff on hand to provide a great customer experience, whether it’s choosing the right PC or showing consumers how to stream Xbox music through their Surface. Finally, the online experience should be fantastic. We’ll have a full online Windows Store experience that will mirror the in-store look-and-feel and offer a full range of Microsoft products, even those from other places in the Best Buy store.

The stores will feature an “innovation table” to highlight the latest technologies in the front, a Surface area and showcase tables to show off PCs, tablets, and laptops, and a back wall for Microsoft software and accessories.

Windows stores will give Microsoft another channel to reach consumers apart from their 68 already established, standalone Microsoft stores in North America.

“The Windows Store at Best Buy is really just another great opportunity to reach customers in more places and give them choice in their technology-buying experience,” Capossela said in an interview on the Windows website. “We’ve taken learnings from the Microsoft Store into the Windows Store at Best Buy, and we ultimately feel this is another great channel to offer a superior experience for the millions of customers who rely on Best Buy to purchase their PCs.”

