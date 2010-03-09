Microsoft Plans On Blowing Millions Of Dollars In The UK On Bing Ads

Microsoft will plow millions of dollars into a Bing advertising campaign in the UK, the Guardian reports.



Microsoft will run television ads, as well as ads across the Internet with the slogan, “Bing and decide.”

Will these ads help Bing? We’re sceptical, but it’s not like Bing could be in much worse shape in the UK. According to the Guardian Google has 90% of the market there, while Bing only has 3%.

