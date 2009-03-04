Microsoft Planning Ad-Supported Model For Office 14

An ad-supported Microsoft Office 14?

That’s what Microsoft Business Division Chief Stephen Elop said was coming at a presentation to analysts at the Morgan Stanley Technology conference today.

It’s an anti-piracy initiative. Here’s Stephen explaining the need for a “diversity of revenue streams”:

There will be ad-based revenue streams. There’s an opportunity to draw those pirate customers into the revenue stream. We want to draw them into the Windows family and maybe there’s an upsell opportunity later.

Still no word on what to expect feature-wise from ad-supported vs. paid Office, or when Office is due out (Steve Ballmer said not until next year.)

Obviously, there’s a danger in cannibalising the much more lucrative business of selling software licenses, but we’re sure Stephen knows that.

Photo: Luca Sartoni

