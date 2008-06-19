Microsoft's New Madison Avenue Pitch: Needs Some Work (MSFT)

Fast Company’s cover story this month details Microsoft’s plans to turn its image around — it’s now working with “hotshot ad guy” Alex Bogusky, who does weird, hip and offbeat stuff, like those “King” spots for Burger King. But we’re assuming that Alex didn’t have anything to do with Microsoft’s presence at the Cannes Lions 55th International Advertising Festival.

Photo: Thingamy.typepad.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.