Microsoft's Phone Update Went Fine, Mostly

When Microsoft rolled out its first Windows Phone update, plenty of them went very wrong. Sometimes the updates just didn’t work, and sometimes the updates bricked the phone. At the time, all Microsoft could say was that they were looking into it.



Now they have and they have a blog post which says that it’s totally fine — mostly. 90% of updates were successful. And most of the remaining 10% had pedestrian problems like not enough memory.

The big problem, it turns out that some Samsung phones had a firmware problem that caused the update to go wrong badly. But actually, most of the updates went fine.

This is reassuring for Microsoft. This could have turned into a real PR disaster.

