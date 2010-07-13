Microsoft Says 74% Of Business Computers Still Running On Windows XP

How big a flop was Vista? Big enough that 74% of business PC’s are still running on XP.



Tammi Reller, CVP of Microsoft Windows dropped that stat this morning at Microsoft’s Worldwide Partner Conference.

Naturally, Reller spun this as a good thing. It means Microsoft has a huge opportunity to convert XP users into Windows 7 users.

Reller also says the average age of a PC is the highest it’s been in a decade at 4.4 years old.

Again, she sees this as a plus for Microsoft since it means people will be upgrading their computers.

Earlier in the day, CEO Steve Ballmer said Microsoft will sell 350 million Windows 7 licenses this year.

See Also: Steve Ballmer Says Microsoft Is Hardcore About Killing The iPad

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.