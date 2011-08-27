Microsoft Cofounder Paul Allen Is Selling His Private Island For $13.5 Million

Microsoft cofounder and billionaire tech investor Paul Allen is selling his 292-acre private island off the coast of Washington (via the Bornrich).



The property, Allan Island, is named after a Navy hero and not its owner, according to the Examiner.

Listed at $13.5 million, the island is accessible by private plane or boat. While it has a log caretaker’s cabin, it has no main house—though there are plenty of scenic spots on which to build one.

Allen reportedly tried to sell the island back in 2005 for $25 million, but took it off the market after failing to find a buyer.

