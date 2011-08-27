Microsoft Cofounder Paul Allen Is Selling His Private Island For $13.5 Million

Julie Zeveloff
Microsoft cofounder and billionaire tech investor Paul Allen is selling his 292-acre private island off the coast of Washington (via the Bornrich).

The property, Allan Island, is named after a Navy hero and not its owner, according to the Examiner.

Listed at $13.5 million, the island is accessible by private plane or boat. While it has a log caretaker’s cabin, it has no main house—though there are plenty of scenic spots on which to build one.

Allen reportedly tried to sell the island back in 2005 for $25 million, but took it off the market after failing to find a buyer.

A bird's eye view of Allan Island

It sits off the coast of the city of Anacortes, WA

The log caretaker's cabin

The landing strip, for a private plane

Beaches overlook Rosario Strait, the Olympic Mountains and the Strait of Juan De Fuca

The dock

The island has barely been developed

Scenic views from every side

And plenty of space to build a stately home

The island is named after a Navy hero, not the Microsoft cofounder

A private island is the perfect accessory for a billionaire

