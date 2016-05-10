Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen is now an internet meme thanks to Steph Curry

Microsoft cofounder and Portland Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen is now officially an internet meme.

In Game 4 of the Trail Blazers’ playoff series against the Golden State Warriors, Allen was caught by sideline cameras as he watched the reigning NBA MVP Steph Curry single-handedly dismantle his team in the closing minutes of overtime.

Curry scored 17 of his 40 points in that final five-minute overtime frame — that’s the most points scored by any single player in a playoff overtime period ever. He sealed the deal with a couple of signature, long-distance three-pointers in the clutch, and Allen, the owner of the Trail Blazers, was caught with his mouth agape.





Of course, the internet immediately ate it up.

Stunned Paul Allen in slo-mo pic.twitter.com/BdooOHvN42

— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 10, 2016

Curry was “doubtful” to play Game 4 earlier this week. Only on Monday was he cleared “active,” for the game — and he still came off the bench.

When they said he was doubtful one day then he basically ended your season the next day pic.twitter.com/FozhceWGNR

— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 10, 2016

Raise your hand if you saved the Paul Allen reaction shot for future use #GSWvPOR ???????? pic.twitter.com/NCkVsPXVgP

— John Ernenputsch (@jpooch21) May 10, 2016

My cousin is a diehard Seahawks fan but he just posted this meme not knowing Paul Allen owns the sea hawks hahahaha pic.twitter.com/KFqU7ry0F9

— n a n o (@NanosauR) May 10, 2016

Paul Allen mouth agape is the new crying Jordan

— Adam Besvinick (@Besvinick) May 10, 2016

In case you’re unfamiliar with the Crying Jordan meme, it was borne out of Michael Jordan’s Hall of Fame speech in 2009 and it’s frequently used by sports fans to show that feeling when you lose or your team loses. For example, people put the Crying Jordan meme on Cam Newton’s face when he lost in this year’s Super Bowl.

Of course someone has already taken Paul Allen’s meme to the next level by combining it with Jordan’s meme.

The internet is a weird place.

Poor @PaulGAllen just wants to watch his team, Y U make him a viral meme?? #LeavePaulAllenAlone #GoodDude pic.twitter.com/I5dWHuGPMI

— Dan Mowday (@ObiDan26) May 10, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.