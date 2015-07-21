Microsoft issued an emergency fix for a vulnerability that let hackers 'take complete control' of affected computers

Microsoft just issued a fix for an alarming security hole in Windows that could allow attackers to remotely take over a computer.

Microsoft writes in a security bulletin writes that the vulnerability exists in Windows “when the Windows Adobe Type Manager Library improperly handles specially crafted OpenType fonts.”

It goes on to explain the scope of the issue: “An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could take complete control of the affected system. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights.”

So, in essence, if a hacker knows of the problem, he or she could have a field day with the victim’s computer and data. Microsoft says that this vulnerability has been “public,” but adds that it doesn’t know of any attacks that have used the exploit.

Unpatched Windows users can be exploited by opening a malicious document or visiting an untrusted website that “contains embedded OpenType fonts.”

Last week Microsoft issued a series of security fixes for Windows, in an unofficial monthly event known as ‘Patch Tuesday.’ This new patch was (rightfully) deemed an ’emergency,’ thus why the company didn’t wait until August.

This issue affects all supported versions of Microsoft Windows. All those affected can update their systems using Windows Update.

