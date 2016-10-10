LEAKED: Microsoft Paint is getting a huge upgrade

Matt Weinberger

Microsoft Paint is a true classic, having been introduced as part of Windows 1.0 way back in 1985. But it also hasn’t been changed much since then  — why mess with a good thing?

Well, according to videos uncovered by Twitter user WalkingCat, Microsoft Paint is soon to get a huge upgrade in Windows 10, with a focus on helping you draw three-dimensional objects.

Check it out, and take note of how it’s designed for styluses like Microsoft’s own Surface Pen:

 And more:

 It looks pretty cool. And as Microsoft pushes us towards a future of hologram projections and virtual reality, it makes sense that the company would focus so hard on maiking it easier to build in three dimensions.

Microsoft has a big event to show off its hardware on October 26th. Maybe, just maybe, we’ll hear more about the new Microsoft Paint then.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

