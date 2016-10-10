LEAKED: Microsoft Paint is getting a huge upgrade

Microsoft Paint is a true classic, having been introduced as part of Windows 1.0 way back in 1985. But it also hasn’t been changed much since then — why mess with a good thing?

Well, according to videos uncovered by Twitter user WalkingCat, Microsoft Paint is soon to get a huge upgrade in Windows 10, with a focus on helping you draw three-dimensional objects.

Check it out, and take note of how it’s designed for styluses like Microsoft’s own Surface Pen:

And more:

Video: Introducing Smart Select and Make 3D featurea of the New Paint Preview app https://t.co/SEvLqTr7kr pic.twitter.com/gl4sPW8xfG — WalkingCat (@h0x0d) October 7, 2016

It looks pretty cool. And as Microsoft pushes us towards a future of hologram projections and virtual reality, it makes sense that the company would focus so hard on maiking it easier to build in three dimensions.

Microsoft has a big event to show off its hardware on October 26th. Maybe, just maybe, we’ll hear more about the new Microsoft Paint then.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NOW WATCH: A travelling artist paints designs into delightful dripping rainbows



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.