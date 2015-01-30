Microsoft's New Email App For iPhone Had Me Deleting Gmail After 5 Minutes

Business Insider Microsoft’s new Outlook app is really good.

Microsoft released a new version of its Outlook email app for iPhone Thursday.

Holy moly is it good.

It’s based on another email app called Accompli, which Microsoft bought a few months ago.

I downloaded the new Outlook to my iPhone shortly after it hit the App Store. In a telling move of a new, more open Microsoft, the app works with most major email services, including Gmail, which I use for both work and personal.

It only took me five minutes to decide to switch to Outlook and delete the Gmail app from my phone. (Gmail has been giving me a lot of trouble lately. Messages don’t always load, even when I get a notification that a new email has arrived. Annoying!)

Here’s what I like about the new Outlook app:

It syncs perfectly with Gmail.

You can sync it to your Google Drive, Dropbox, and Microsoft OneDrive file storage services, which makes emailing files a lot easier.

It also syncs with Google Calendar, so you don’t need to open a separate app to get a look at your schedule.

The “People” tab makes it really easy to get in touch with the people you email the most.

You can quickly archive or delete messages with a swipe.

I’m sure there’s more, but after briefly noodling around with Outlook, I could already tell Microsoft released a winner. You can download Outlook here.

Here are some screenshots from Microsoft’s promotional materials. (Sorry, I’m not going to share my super secrete emails with you.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.