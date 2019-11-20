Microsoft is down in parts of Australia, with a large global outage hampering its platforms

Shutterstock

Some Microsoft services appeared to be experiencing outages on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning across the US and parts of the Asia Pacific region.

Microsoft says it first addressed the issue around 8:15 p.m. ET. As of 9:30 p.m. ET, the company said it identified access issues with the Microsoft 365 Admin Centre, Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, and Yammer.

“We’ve identified that multiple Microsoft 365 services are affected and we’re actively looking for the swiftest means of restoring access,” the company tweeted.

According to Down Detector, a high number of issues were reported along Australia’s east coast, New Zealand, Japan, and the West Coast of the US.

It was unclear what caused the issue and when service would be restored.

This story is developing and may be updated.

