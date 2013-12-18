Microsoft Will Launch Its First Original TV Show On The Xbox Next Year

Halo Trailer Microsoft has a ‘Halo’ show in the works with Steven Spielberg attached.

We knew Xbox would be making headway into original programming, but didn’t know it would be this soon.

Variety reports Microsoft will be releasing its first original content next year on the Xbox gaming console.

Entertainment and digital Microsoft head, Nancy Tellem revealed at a Variety event that programming should be coming soon.

“We’re hoping we will be able to put something up in the first quarter, at minimum second quarter,” said Tellem.

Fanboys have anxiously been awaiting more news on Microsoft’s original programming since the company announced it’s working on an original series based on popular game franchise “Halo” with Steven Spielberg producing.

No word on whether the “Halo” series will be ready to go next year yet.

Shows will be available on Xbox 360 and Xbox One through Microsoft’s gaming subscription service, Xbox Live.

48 million players subscribe to Xbox Live.

