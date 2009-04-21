Oracle-Sun Deal An Opportunity For Microsoft To Steal Share

Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Steve Ballmer was in Moscow when news of the Oracle-Sun deal hit, and seemed uncharacteristically taken aback.



“I just learnt it … I need to think about it. I am very surprised,” Ballmer said about the deal, according to Reuters.

But expect Microsoft to spend the next few months pushing its corporate clients hard on the idea that a mish-mash Oracle-Sun will be too disorganized to service customers well. (Especially MySQL.) Back when IBM (IBM) was floated as a suitor for Sun, that was Steve’s take, and the same principle seems to apply to Oracle.

“You pick up a lot of stuff when you buy Sun,” Steve said. “[A deal] gives [IBM] a year or two where all they’re doing is digesting it. I relish that year.”

That said, Oracle is a company that excels at “digesting” acquisitions. The company acquires firms at the rate of about one a month, and has successfully pulled off several mega-mergers before, like PeopleSoft, Siebel, and Hyperion.

